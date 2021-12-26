What the Chiefs are saying about Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ahead of Week 16 showdown
The Pittsburgh Steelers face another uphill battle in another must-win game, this time at (10-4) Kansas City Chiefs‘ Arrowhead Stadium.
Here’s what the Chiefs had to say about the Steelers in the week leading up to today’s game, courtesy of Steelers.com.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Ben Roethlisberger
“Ben’s a winner and a future Hall of Famer. You saw him this past week, what he did there [versus Titans]. We’ve got to be prepared for playing against one of the best ever.”
Reid on Steelers ability to win close games
“They’re the best in the business at it. Our guys respect that. They won more close games than anybody in the National Football League right now. We respect that. On tape they play hard, they are aggressive, well-coached. Both sides of the ball, special teams. We understand the challenge there.”
Reid on what makes HC Mike Tomlin successful
“Mike is very honest with his guys, and I think very honest with his judgment of his players, so that becomes important. He loves his guys up, he’s a players’ coach and all that, but at the same time, he’s realistic. He’s not afraid to tell a guy, ‘Listen, you’re probably creeping up on the end here,’ and/or keep him around during a negotiation—you know, ‘We’ll probably need this guy to be here.’ But I think that communication with their general manager is healthy, and then the players know that. You don’t hear people complaining about how he does things. I think he shoots them straight.”
Reid on what he's seen from Steelers
“They’re a good football team. They do a lot of different things offensively and defensively, and likewise special teams. You’ve got to be on you’re A-game with them. You saw what they did this past weekend with Tennessee, so we’ve got to cover everything and then we’ve got to make sure we do what our guys do best and get out and play. That’s how we roll. But they’re a heck of a team.”
DE Frank Clark on frustrations when Roethlisberger gets rid of ball quickly
“A large percent of his passes are getting the ball out fast, the fact that he’s always throwing checkdowns at a higher rate than the average quarterback. It only takes two drops for him to get into his throwing rotation to get the ball out. It’s not a defensive end or an interior lineman that’s going to get to the ball with a guy doing that, so hats off to him. Like I said, 17 years, he understands the strength of our team is the pass rush when it gets going, so I’m sure the last thing he wants us to do I get into a rhythm doing that to get warmed up and for us to be hitting him. He wants to continue doing what you’re saying, getting that ball out.”
OT Orlando Brown on the challenge of T.J. Watt
“He’s an incredible player, man. T.J. Watt is definitely one of the best. In my opinion, he should have been Defensive Player of the Year for the last two years, but Aaron Donald does what he does too. T.J.’s an amazing player. He plays with an effort unknown to mankind. He’s very skilled at what he does, very precise with the way that he attacks your hands, and has a really good feel for the game of football. He’s somebody that very rarely are you able to keep him off a stat sheet. That’s not going to happen. I played him my first few years in the NFL and he’s an amazing player.”
