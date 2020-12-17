Chiefs at Saints: Is this a Super Bowl preview?

Senior NFL Writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss the marquee matchup of week 15, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high-powered offense travel to the Big Easy to face Cam Jordan and the stingy Saints defense. Can New Orleans slow down Kansas City? Or will the defending Super Bowl Champs continue to overpower the competition? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Latest Stories