Chiefs safety Justin Reid reflected on covering Travis Kelce in his rookie preseason debut

The first preseason game serves as a dress rehearsal for each team in the NFL before the regular season, and the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their journey toward Super Bowl defense next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in their preseason opener.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid has continued to be outspoken about helping to develop Kansas City’s rookies ahead of the new season. He opened up to reporters following Saturday’s practice about his experience as a rookie with the Houston Texans entering his first preseason game against the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

“So, my rookie year, the first game I played preseason was right here in Kansas City, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead, and the first guy I guarded was Travis Kelce,” Reid explained. “He caught like a 12-yard, 14-yard curl on me. I’ll always remember that. [In your] rookie year it’s all about proving yourself to the team, showing the team what you have.

“The playbook is going to be very simple on gameday, it’s going to be very generic across the board. You just want guys to go out and play fast and see what they can do in a live setting. The difference now is, you know you’re going to be starting, you want to make sure you’re getting healthy, you want to make sure your routines are right and that you’re ready to go.”

Reid has been praised throughout training camp for his mentorship of the Chiefs’ young secondary. The approach of revealing his experiences and working on day-to-day fundamentals have made him an invaluable piece of Kansas City’s Super Bowl repeat aspirations.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire