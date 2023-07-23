Chiefs safety Justin Reid praises fans for elevating training camp experience

The veterans and rookies are finally together on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the first full practice is in the books. The Missouri Western State University campus is officially the epicenter of “Chiefs Kingdom”, with fans allowed to witness the team take the field for the first time together ahead of the 2023 season on at their Sunday practice session.

The Chiefs’ triumphant return to St. Joseph, Missouri was welcome for safety Justin Reid, who is entering his second season in Kansas City after winning the Super Bowl last year.

Reid was a consistent part of the team’s secondary last season, excelling in a leadership role as one of the only unit’s only veterans, surrounded by younger teammates. He told reporters after workouts concluded on Sunday that the training camp experience plays a huge part in forming bonds that make success like the team found last year possible.

“I think this is where the chemistry comes in. I mean, one of the things that makes the Chiefs so fun to watch is you see the personalities and how the whole team gets along with each other,” Reid explained. “Training camp is a big part of that because we’ve come here, it’s kind of like college. We’re in dormitories together. We’re hanging out all day. You get to know your teammates. We have a lot of fun together. You build those relationships.”

Sunday marked the first full team practice of training camp, allowing fans to cheer their favorite players publicly. Reid noted the importance of having fan support during camp on the team’s morale.

“We love having them there, man I mean, Chiefs Kingdom is international,” He said of the fans’ presence. “It’s amazing here. They bring energy to the guys on the field; they make this a lot of fun. Otherwise, Andy Reid’s camps are no joke. And you know, they make it a lot more bearable to come out here and see them cheer and smile and makes it a lot of fun.”

The Chiefs will be looking to keep the positive vibes going throughout camp and continue putting on a show for the many fans in attendance.

