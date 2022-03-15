New Chiefs safety Justin Reid: It’ll be more fun playing with Mahomes than against him

For the second time since 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a free-agent safety who last played for the Houston Texans.

First it was Tyrann Mathieu, who helped the Chiefs advance to a pair of Super Bowls and win one. On Monday night, the Chiefs reached a three-year deal with Justin Reid, who played four seasons with the Texans.

In his rookie season, Reid was teammates with Mathieu. Now he’s replacing him in Kansas City.

Reid shared a photoshopped picture of himself in a Chiefs uniform and wrote: “CHIEFS KINGDOM!! LET’S GET TO WORK!!”

Mark Berman, the sports director at Fox 26 in Houston, talked with Reid, who shared his thoughts on joining the Chiefs.

“Everyone in my family is excited for me,” Reid told Berman. “It’s a heck of an opportunity. It’s a lot of money and I’m just blessed to be put in a position to play the game I love and make a living out of it.”

Reid also said the decision to sign with the Chiefs didn’t take long to make.

“When the details got worked out it was a very easy yes,” Reid said, “I’m so excited to get down there, start getting involved in the community, learning the football playbook and doing my part to make an impact and help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl.”

Like Mathieu, Reid was a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The Texans’ website noted Reid worked closely with three non-profit organizations: Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, and Kids’ Meals.

Reid also is eager to return to Arrowhead Stadium, this time as a member of the Chiefs.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to go play in Kansas City and be a part of the culture and the fandom, the history they have over there,” Reid told Berman.

And he’ll be glad to share the same sideline as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“It’ll be a lot more fun playing with him than against him,” Reid said. “That’s for sure.”

