Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks extra point after injury to kicker Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicked the extra point on the Chiefs’ second touchdown of the day against the Arizona Cardinals after an injury to Harrison Butker.

Butker rolled his left ankle — his plant leg — on the kickoff after the Chiefs’ first touchdown and limped to the sideline. He was taken to the locker room on a cart as CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported that his ankle had started to swell minutes after he rolled it.

The Chiefs signed Reid as a free agent from the Houston Texans in the offseason to replace Tyrann Mathieu in the secondary and immediately gave him a chance to show off his kicking skills in training camp. Reid even nailed a 65-yard field goal during a training camp practice and made an extra point during a preseason game.

But the Chiefs likely doubted they’d need Reid to kick in a regular-season game, let alone his first with the team. And while he made his first PAT, he missed his second attempt after the Chiefs' third TD of the game. Reid's wide-right kick came with Butker back on the sidelines and struggling to plant well on his taped-up left ankle, per CBS.

Reid’s leg strength is no joke, either. You might have noticed that he kicked the extra point over the net behind the uprights and he kicked the ball out of the end zone on the ensuing kickoff.

With a short week coming up for Week 2, the Chiefs will likely sign a kicker before Thursday night’s game against the Chargers to allow Reid to focus on playing safety full time. And the Chiefs are probably hoping that they don’t need to call on Reid for a game-winning field-goal attempt against the Cardinals either.