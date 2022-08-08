Chiefs safety Justin Reid drills 65-yard field goal

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
The role of emergency kicker is often, if not always, overlooked on an NFL roster. But should the situation arise, the Kansas City Chiefs might have quite the capable option on their roster.

Safety Justin Reid.

At Chiefs’ training camp, Reid lined up for a 65-yard field goal attempt, and drilled it:

This is not Reid’s first foray into kicking. During his time with the Houston Texans, Reid served as the emergency kicker and handled kickoffs during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that outing, he booted kicks of 65, 61 and 68 yards.

A former soccer player and kicker in high school, Reid was also the emergency kicker while at Stanford. While he never handled kicking duties in college, it seems he still has a few good kicks left in that right leg of his.

