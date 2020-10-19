Chiefs run over the Bills

The Chiefs dominated the Bills tonight, but not the way they usually do it.

Instead of Patrick Mahomes beating the Bills with his arm, it was the Chiefs’ ground game that led Kansas City to a 26-17 victory.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the way with 161 yards, and the Chiefs also got strong running by Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson, as well as some big runs by Mahomes.

The Chiefs finished the game with 245 rushing yards and 225 passing yards. It was the first time since Mahomes became the starting quarterback that the Chiefs finished a game with more rushing yards than passing yards.

The Bills struggled mightily on offense. Although Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, he was erratic and struggled to find anyone open downfield, and he threw a game-sealing interception in the final minutes. Allen was also the Bills’ leading rusher, but that was with just 42 yards as running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss were held in check by the Chiefs’ defense.

The win improves the Chiefs to 5-1 and is a major statement that they’ve rebounded from their loss to the Raiders and are favorites in the AFC. The Bills fall to 4-2 with consecutive losses to fellow AFC playoff hopefuls, and those two losses are tough to swallow for a team that fancied itself among the best in the conference, but isn’t quite there yet.

