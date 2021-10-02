Chiefs rule out Frank Clark, Charvarius Ward

The Chiefs ruled out cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive end Frank Clark for Sunday’s game.

Clark has played only one game this season.

He missed the season opener with a hamstring injury, returned for Week 2 and then injured his other hamstring last week in practice and was inactive Week 3. He was limited in practice this week.

Clark made two tackles in 53 defensive snaps in Week 2.

Ward sat out last Sunday with a quad injury and practiced on a limited basis this week. He has eight tackles in two games this season.

The Chiefs already had ruled out cornerback Rashad Fenton with a concussion.

