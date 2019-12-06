Chiefs rule out Damien Williams, leaving thin RB depth chart vs. Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs started the season with two running backs named "D. Williams."

They'll have zero against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Chiefs have ruled out Damien Williams for Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium due to a rib injury, head coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.

Williams also missed Kansas City's Week 13 game due to injury, and his absence means the Chiefs are down to two active running backs: With Darrel Williams hitting injured reserve earlier this week, only LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson are healthy.

McCoy is Kansas City's lead rusher this season, with 410 yards on 84 attempts. He saw just five carries last Sunday, though, as Thompson led all Chiefs backs with 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

The Chiefs haven't been particularly effective on the ground this season, ranking 20th in the NFL in yards per carry (4.2) and 24th in yards per game (94.5).

That they won't have two of their top three running backs in rush attempts Sunday likely won't help that cause, and could help the Patriots' defense focus its efforts on slowing down superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City passing attack.

