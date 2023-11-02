Chiefs rule out Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed Thursday's practice with an illness. Because of that, he will not make the trip with the team to Germany.

The Chiefs ruled out Edwards-Helaire for Sunday's game.

With Edwards-Helaire sick, the Chiefs surely did not want him exposing the rest of the team on the long flight to Frankfurt.

But it will leave the Chiefs' depth at the position tested.

Jerick McKinnon (groin) had a limited practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's on-field work.

Isiah Pacheco is the only healthy running back on the 53-player roster, though La'Mical Perine and Deneric Prince are on the practice squad.