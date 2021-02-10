Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz shares his ‘end of season thoughts’

Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz had a disappointing 2020 NFL season. He has been an Iron man throughout his nine-year NFL career, playing 7,894 snaps before missing his first snap back in 2019. This season ended much differently, though, with Schwartz finishing the year on injured reserve. He missed his first start in his NFL career and most of 11 regular-season games and the entire postseason due to a mysterious back injury.

On Tuesday, Schwartz posted an update on his personal Instagram and Twitter feed. It was the first that fans had heard from him about his injury and struggle this season. He dubbed the update his “end of season thoughts.”

“Year 9 in the books. Not the ending any of us wanted as we fell just short of the ultimate goal. Thought I’d have a few more of these runs out of the tunnel this year. It was the first time in my football career that I’ve missed games (190 or so starts in a row over 13 years dating back to college, shoutout to those of you questioning my toughness/heart or saying “it’s just your back”), and what a strange experience that was. Not being out there every week, and especially a few days ago, flat out sucked. I’ve never talked/posted about my workouts or health in the media, and I know a lot of you are curious what’s been going on. I’ll share that at some point but I’m looking forward to getting healthy and getting my body right! Thanks for all the support and well wishes, wish I could’ve been out there, but proud of the season we had nonetheless!”

This message indicates that Schwartz wasn’t all that close to returning this year. He still seems to have a ways to go when it comes to getting healthy and there’s no telling how long that will take. The details surrounding his back injury remain vague, but as he says one day he’ll share that.

The future remains very much in the air for Schwartz, though. The All-Pro RT enters his sixth season in Kansas City and the final year of his contract in 2021. We’ll see if he’s able to get healthy and play.