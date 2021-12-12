Chiefs’ rout of Raiders provides Scorigami No. 1,071

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs pummeled the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in an AFC West whipping.

What started as the Raiders foolishly trying to make a statement by huddling midfield on the home team logo, turned into a Kansas City romp.

In their 2021 matchups, the final total was Kansas City 89, Las Vegas 23.

That was by virtue of the Chiefs’ 48-9 stampede on Sunday.

So, you know what that means: The final score was unique to NFL history.

Scorigami!

And that is the 1,071st time a final score that had never occurred happened.

Recommended Stories