Chiefs’ rout of Raiders provides Scorigami No. 1,071

The Kansas City Chiefs pummeled the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in an AFC West whipping.

What started as the Raiders foolishly trying to make a statement by huddling midfield on the home team logo, turned into a Kansas City romp.

In their 2021 matchups, the final total was Kansas City 89, Las Vegas 23.

That was by virtue of the Chiefs’ 48-9 stampede on Sunday.

So, you know what that means: The final score was unique to NFL history.

Scorigami!

And that is the 1,071st time a final score that had never occurred happened.

LV 9 – 48 KC

Final That's Scorigami!! It's the 1071st unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) December 12, 2021