Chiefs make roster, practice squad moves on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to tinker with their roster in the wake of their COVID-19 outbreak, this time saying goodbye to some replacement players.

With the NFL and NFLPA agreeing to new rules in accordance with CDC’s recent changes on COVID-19 isolation periods, both vaccinated and unvaccinated players will have an even easier time returning to the field. As a result, the Chiefs appear to have moved on from two players who contributed to the team’s Week 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

First up is K Elliott Fry, who was waived from the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Fry replaced starting K Harrison Butker in Week 16, going 3-for-4 on both field goals and extra points on Sunday. He did so in less than perfect playing conditions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with swirling wind. Expect him to receive an opportunity with another team following his performance with Kansas City.

#Chiefs transactions 12/28:

-Paul Adams, Dalton Schoen, Johnny Townsend waived from practice squad.

-WR Daurice Fountain restored to practice squad.

-K Elliott Fry waived from 53-man roster. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 28, 2021

The Chiefs also released P Johnny Townsend from the practice squad. The brother of starting P Tommy Townsend, Johnny filled in for his brother in Week 16 while he was on the COVID list. He punted twice in the game with a 45-yard average. This was Johnny’s second stint on the Chiefs’ practice squad and should he not get an opportunity to punt elsewhere, it’s safe to assume this might not be the last time we see him in Kansas City.

In addition to the older Townsend brother, the team released recently-signed practice squad players Paul Adams and Dalton Schoen. They also restored WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means just five players remain in the COVID protocols for Kansas City.

CB Rashad Fenton

DB Armani Watts

K Harrison Butker

P Tommy Townsend

LB Darius Harris (PS)

The team’s release of both Fry and Johnny Townsend signals that they expect to have their starting specialists back in action for Week 17 against the Bengals. Really, given the new return-to-play rules, there is no reason they shouldn’t be able to return all of these players ahead of their next game.

