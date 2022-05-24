Chiefs rookies were blown away after trying Kansas City barbecue for the first time

Those players drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs last month will have a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.

One side benefit: the barbecue.

That’s what defensive back Joshua Williams and cornerback Jaylen Watson learned as they sampled one of Kansas City’s best-known barbecue restaurants.

The rookies visited Gates and they came away impressed.

Here is what Watson shared on Twitter.

How my dinner went pic.twitter.com/BeDqql0aAX — Wat’s Island (@JaylenWatson12) May 22, 2022

Williams tweeted about the visit too, and he included a mind-blowing emoji.

A fan asked Williams if he panicked when he was asked, “Hi, may I help you?”

— Joshua Williams (@Jwilliofficial) May 22, 2022

Before heading to Gates, Watson asked for suggestions on where to eat barbecue. There were a number of responses, just as one would expect.

Jackstack, Q39, KC Joes, slaps bbq, Arthur Bryant’s, & Gates is great but be prepared to order lol — Lexi (@lexiosborne) May 20, 2022

Now that the rookies have had their first barbecue experience in Kansas City, there are only about another two dozen places for them to try, right?