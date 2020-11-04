How have Chiefs rookies performed through first half of 2020 season?

We’re half of the way through the 2020 NFL season. It sure does go by quickly when the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the winningest teams in the league. Through the first eight weeks of the season, Kansas City has a 7-1 record, only stumbling in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along the way, the Chiefs have received many meaningful contributions from their rookie class. They have a total of eight rookie players on the 53-man roster this year, with one currently on injured reserve. They’d have one more on the roster if third-round pick Lucas Niang hadn’t oped out of the 2020 season.

Below you can find our rookie report cards through the halfway point of the season: