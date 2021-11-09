How have Chiefs rookies looked through first half of 2021 season?

We’re just past the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs are above .500 for the first time since their Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns. Their rookie class has provided some major contributions to the success they’ve seen this season. Chiefs rookies have played in 2,078 total snaps between offense, defense and special teams. They’re one of the few teams with more than 2,000 total snaps by rookies. Kansas City currently has four rookie draft picks on the 53-man roster, one on the practice squad and one on injured reserve. Three of the four rookies on the 53-man roster are considered starters.

Below you’ll find a quick breakdown of each rookie through the first half of the season:

LB Nick Bolton - Round 2, Pick 58

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Season totals: Nine starts, 71 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and one QB hit.

Fresh off winning Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for October, Bolton has exceeded all expectations in his first season as a professional. He began the season as the starting WILL linebacker, but he filled in for Anthony Hitchens at MIKE linebacker in recent weeks. He had his best game of the season at that spot against Tennessee, recording a historic 15 total tackles and four tackles for loss performance. There are clear improvements that need to be made in the passing game for Bolton, but his ability to call the defense, diagnose and play downhill has been as impressive as it gets for a rookie.

C Creed Humphrey - Round 2, Pick 63

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Season totals: Nine starts, one sack and six other pressures allowed.

Humphrey isn’t just playing like the best rookie center in football, he’s flat-out playing like the best center in football. He was recently named to PFF’s midseason All-Pro team for his performance this season. He’s not only PFF’s highest-graded center in the league, but he’s the top-graded rookie center since Nick Mangold in 2006. If the Chiefs’ offense begins trending in the right direction in the second half of the season, Humphrey should be in consideration for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

DE Joshua Kaindoh - Round 4, Pick 144

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Season totals: Three games played.

Kaindoh is still sitting at just three games played at the halfway mark of the season. He played a total of 46 snaps during those three games, recording no statistics during that span. Kaindoh exited the team’s Week 4 game with an ankle injury and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He has yet to be activated by the team, suggesting the injury might be worse than initially thought.

TE Noah Gray - Round 5, Pick 162

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Season totals: Eight games played, two receptions on three targets for nine yards, and one tackle.

Gray hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype that he generated during training camp and the preseason. He failed to usurp a big role in the offense in lieu of players like Blake Bell and Jody Fortson. Even with Fortson’s injury, Gray’s role hasn’t increased all that much. While he hasn’t made waves in the passing game, Gray has been surprisingly effective as a blocker. He currently has the top pass-blocking grade in the league among tight ends per PFF, but only on eight snaps. With over 50 snaps as blocking on running plays, Gray has the 12th-best run-blocking grade in the league.

WR Cornell Powell - Round 5, Pick 181

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Season totals: N/a

Powell remains on the practice squad after he failed to make the 53-man roster out of training camp and the preseason. He hasn’t been elevated to the 53-man roster via standard elevation yet, but the Chiefs haven’t really dealt with any injuries at the wide receiver position. Even if they did, it’s likely the team would bring up WR Daurice Fountain. It’s looking more and more likely that this will be a virtual redshirt year for Powell. Perhaps he’ll get a chance to contribute beyond working with the scout team next season.

RG Trey Smith - Round 6, Pick 266

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Season totals: Nine starts, four sacks and 19 other pressures allowed.

The numbers might seem poor at first glance, but Smith is one of the best players in the league at his position. As of Week 9, Smith is PFF’s sixth-highest-graded guard in the NFL (minimum of 200 snaps). While he certainly can find things to work on in terms of pass blocking, he has been an absolute bully in the ground game. It seems like every week there is a highlight where his signature brand of violence shows up and impresses. He’s also made some heads-up plays that rookies don’t often make, like diving on a Patrick Mahomes fumble in Week 8.

