Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore adjusting to dual roles on offense, special teams

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their share of talent to free agency in the 2022 offseason, but they reloaded big time in the draft. As their selections see the practice field in St. Joseph for their first taste of professional football, it remains to be seen just how impactful they’ll be, but things seem to be coming along without incident for many young players.

Second-round receiver Skyy Moore has made some impressive plays to be sure, but he faces perhaps the biggest adjustment of any player at Chiefs camp. The coaching staff has worked him in at every possible opportunity, including special teams as a punt returner.

Moore told reporters on Thursday that getting back into the return game has been a challenge, but now that as he gets more reps in, he is getting more comfortable.

“I haven’t really done it too much in-game in college,” Moore said. “So, it’s really just getting a feel for when I can take it, when I got to fair catch (it) and just doing the fundamentals of catching the punt. It’s going good, though.”

Moore returned a combined three kicks for 21 yards and one punt for no yards in college, so his experience there is quite limited. His role on offense, however, is progressing much the same. Moore explained that it may take some time given the intricacies of Andy Reid’s schemes and the different roles that he might play within them.

“It’s going to be a process because it is a complex offense,” Moore continued. “But it’s starting to click. I feel like everything in this offense counters. Like we run this play and this play is a counter to that play. So, once you get the basics of everything, it starts to click a whole lot faster.”

Kansas City has high hopes for the Western Michigan product to replace some of Tyreek Hill’s production lost this season, but that won’t happen without more time spent learning on the practice field. As training camp turns into preseason games and the regular season draws ever nearer, Moore seems on track to be a player to watch in 2022.

