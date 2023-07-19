Chiefs rookie OT Wanya Morris learning from veteran LT Donovan Smith

The Kansas City Chiefs rookie class is settling at the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp. A new season of hopes and Super Bowl ambitions are ahead as new players start their journey in the NFL.

Wanya Morris was one of the Chiefs’ draft picks this season who figures to be a part of their depth on the offensive line. He was a teammate with Trey Smith at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma. Morris has gotten advice from Smith throughout his draft process, but he told reporters on Wednesday that another player has taken him under their wing.

Newly signed veteran left tackle Donovan Smith has already formed a connection with Morris as training camp gets underway.

“Donovan (Smith) is a great guy, he’s taught me a lot,” Morris said. “You know just because I’m a young guy and he’s got a lot of experience. He played with (former Patriots and Buccaneers QB) Tom Brady and now he plays with Patrick Mahomes, great quarterbacks. He taught me a lot about my hands, holding them higher and just be smart and just chill because they got to come to you anyways.”

Smith played eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the last three seasons watching Tom Brady’s blindside. He is a valuable resource for the younger offensive linemen on the roster, including but not limited to Morris. While Smith could be the replacement for Orlando Brown Jr. as the team’s starting left tackle, he’s also providing that shoulder for these younger players to lean on as they adjust to the NFL game.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire