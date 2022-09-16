Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson with 99-yard pick-six

The first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime has seen a pair of seventh-round draft picks score touchdowns.

The second TD by a last-round choice was spectacular.

Justin Herbert was looking for a touchdown and Jaylen Watson, a rookie from Washington State, was in the right place at the right time at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line.

He picked off the pass and was off and running. Ninety-nine yards later the Chiefs had the lead and after the PAT they had scored 17 points in a row and a 24-17 lead.

THE ROOK WITH A 99-YARD PICK SIX‼️ @jaylenwatson12 pic.twitter.com/fNZkRQL1wU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2022

The first TD scored by a seventh-rounder in the game at Arrowhead went to Zander Horvath, who the Chargers took out of Purdue in 2022.

Zander Horvath with his 2nd NFL Touchdown in back-to-back games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eZDRIFrtSN — NFL DieHards (@DieHardsNFL) September 16, 2022

Zander Horvath is the first 7th round pick to catch a touchdown in each of his first two career games since Chansi Stuckey did so for the Jets in 2008. Stuckey caught a TD in three straight to begin his career. pic.twitter.com/s9QLq24DEL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2022

