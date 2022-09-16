Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson with 99-yard pick-six

Barry Werner
The first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime has seen a pair of seventh-round draft picks score touchdowns.

The second TD by a last-round choice was spectacular.

Justin Herbert was looking for a touchdown and Jaylen Watson, a rookie from Washington State, was in the right place at the right time at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line.

He picked off the pass and was off and running. Ninety-nine yards later the Chiefs had the lead and after the PAT they had scored 17 points in a row and a 24-17 lead.

The first TD scored by a seventh-rounder in the game at Arrowhead went to Zander Horvath, who the Chargers took out of Purdue in 2022.

