Chiefs rookie Jared Wiley has made good impression on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

The Chiefs last week opened Phase Three of organized team activities, and they are allowed to hold scrimmages where the offense faces off against the defense.

Those are 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 sessions, and the veterans got to take the field with rookies.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with reporters last week and talked about the play of tight end Jared Wiley and other pass catchers.

Wiley, who is 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, was selected by the Chiefs out of TCU in the fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft.

“The more he gets down the field,” Mahomes said of Wiley, “he really makes those tough contested catches. I want him to play more physical. I know it’s kind of hard in OTAs. You can’t really bump and do stuff like that. But I think he can make those tough, contested catches kind of in the middle of the field and he’s faster than people think he is. And so he played good.”

Some see Wiley as a possible long-term replacement for Travis Kelce, who turns 35 during the 2024 season.

Wiley, like Kelce, is a former quarterback. Kelce talked about Wiley and other newcomers last week on the New Heights podcast.

“It was cool to see the first time really (receiver) Hollywood Brown go against a defense in a Chiefs helmet. See Pat throw the ball to him,” Kelce said. “See my guy Jared Wiley in the tight end room. See how he feels defenses and runs routes and just kind of picking his brain and seeing where he’s at.

“And then on top of that, man, it’s just always a fun time seeing Pat Mahomes sling the ball around in the 7 on 7, man. So it’s a whole lot of fun meeting the rookies and getting everybody back acclimated into the football world. It’s always good.”

Sounds like Wiley has made a solid impression on the Chiefs.