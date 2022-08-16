Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis among pressure leaders in preseason Week 1

If preseason Week 1 is any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs might have solved some of their pass-rush woes in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis was one of the league’s defensive standouts in the opening games of the preseason, boasting some impressive stats by the conclusion of the game. In just 13 pass-rushing snaps, Karlaftis posted a game-high five pressures and a 31% pass-rush win percentage according to Pro Football Focus. One of those pressures was an extremely impressive sack, where the Purdue product showed off his effort and motor.

Karlaftis’ pressure numbers rank in the top 5 among rookie edge rushers per PFF, with only Jaguars DE De’Shaan Dixon, Jets DE Micheal Clemons and Patriots DE Sam Roberts recording more pressures this weekend. Karlaftis recorded his pressures on the fewest pass-rushing snaps of those players. He was one of only five rookies to record a sack, hit and hurry in preseason Week 1. He was also one of only nine rookie edge rushers to record multiple hurries.

Better yet, among all NFL edge rushers to play in the preseason, Karlaftis posted the most pressures in the fewest pass-rushing snaps. Among NFL edge rushers with at least 13 pass-rushing snaps, Karlaftis ranked twelfth in pass-rush win rate (30.8%).

Obviously, these types of numbers will be more impressive when the games begin to count for Kansas City. That said, this is an encouraging sign of things to come for the rookie.

List

Best highlights from Day 14 of Chiefs training camp

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire