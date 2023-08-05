Chiefs rookie class: Grading their training camp performance

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 rookie class has shown flashes of brilliance at the team’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Second-round wide receiver Rashee Rice has the deepest highlight reel of the group through two weeks of practices, but others like Keondre Coburn, Nic Jones, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah have been standout performers at their respective positions.

A few undrafted players have also stood out for the team in workouts, particularly running back Deneric Prince and receiver Nikko Remigio.

Take a look at our grades for each member of the Chiefs’ 2023 rookie class,

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

While Anudike-Uzomah hasn’t looked like a Week 1 starter to this point in camp, he has shown some of the physical traits that warranted his selection in the first round of April’s draft. Kansas City will likely need him to play a role in its defensive line rotation early in the season, especially if Chris Jones’ holdout continues, so the Chiefs will be watching Anudike-Uzomah closely in their preseason games to see just how much they can expect from him in September.

Grade: B

WR Rashee Rice

(Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Rice has looked the part of a top-tier wide receiver in practices, and if he can make his early success translate to the gridiron in the regular season, rookie of the year consideration might not be out of the question for him next January. The chemistry he has built with Patrick Mahomes will serve him particularly well in his first year, but with pressure from the bottom of Kansas City’s depth chart pushing harder on him every day, Rice will have to continue putting together elite performances through the preseason to keep his spot.

Grade: A

OT Wanya Morris

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Fans really haven’t seen much from Morris at Kansas City’s practice sessions, but that was to be expected given that the Chiefs signed bookend tackles in free agency to start on their offensive line next season. Morris still seems to be adjusting to life in the NFL, which is par for the course for a third-round pick. Expect him to see action in the preseason, where his coaches will get their first glimpse of his abilities and determine his viability as a first-year contributor.

Grade: C+

DB Chamarri Conner

(Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Conner is yet another Chiefs rookie who has been quiet in camp, but there have been some reports of his sporadic participation with Kansas City’s first-team defense in certain positional groupings. As a fourth-round selection, the Chiefs don’t necessarily expect him to see a significant amount of action as a rookie, but he could buy himself more playing time with some premium performances in the preseason.

Grade: B-

DE B.J. Thompson

DT Keondre Coburn

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas City’s investment in its defensive line during the 2023 NFL draft will pay dividends for the Chiefs through the early portion of their season. As mentioned, the suspension of Omenihu and holdout of Jones will test their depth up front, and necessitate that rookies step up to plug holes in the team’s front four. Enter Coburn, who has proven to be an athletic people-mover at practice and looks right at home in the middle of Kansas City’s defensive front. Though he might not start in Week 1, expect Coburn to be a rotational piece for the team that gets consistent action early in the season.

Grade: B+

DB Nic Jones

Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jones has been the Chiefs’ best rookie ball hawk at training camp. He has recorded interceptions and held his own in practice, even against Patrick Mahomes. A seventh-round selection, Jones wasn’t expected to make as much noise as he has through two weeks of workouts. Relative to his draft position, Jones has been the Chiefs’ most surprising standout.

Grade: A+

RB Deneric Prince

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Deneric Prince joined the Chiefs after going undrafted back in April and has a legitimate chance to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster. His excellent OTA and training camp performances have made fans wonder how he managed to slip through all seven rounds of the 2023 draft. Prince has proven to be a slippery runner with great hands out of the backfield who can be an asset for any offensive play-caller. He will be out to take someone’s job in the preseason and can be expected to be a featured player in Kansas City’s offense as the coaching staff assesses his talents against live competition.

Grade: A

DB Ekow Boye-Doe

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Boye-Doe was a college teammate of the Anudike-Uzomah at Kansas State and may have played his way into a spot on the Chiefs’ practice squad with his solid showings at training camp. He is still raw, and hasn’t gotten much run with the first or second teams, but has shown to be a consistent presence when he sees the field. Expect him to get some playing time against the Saints next week.

Grade: B

WR Nikko Remigio

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Remigio has been another riser at training camp after making a few incredible catches that set social media ablaze. The Chiefs’ depth at receiver will make it difficult to justify keeping a sixth or seventh player on their depth chart at the position. But, if they do decide to go all-in at receiver, expect Remigio to make the cut, especially if he puts together a preseason highlight reel with Kansas City’s special teams unit as a returner.

Grade: A

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire