Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie in NFL’s concussion protocol

The Kansas City Chiefs playing some of their starters in preseason Week 3 has potentially come at a cost.

On the opening defensive drive, the majority of the Chiefs’ defensive starters were on the field and playing. Rookie CB Trent McDuffie made an incredible tackle on third down to force a punt. Unfortunately, that play seems to have included a hit to the head.

McDuffie was quickly placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol and seen heading to the locker room. It’s unclear if NFL spotters had him placed in the concussion protocol or if it was the Chiefs. It’s possible they’re just being cautious here.

CB Trent McDuffie is in the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/DJHVHiua4q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2022

The Chiefs open the season on September 11th in Arizona, so there is still quite a bit of time for McDuffie to get himself right. That’s of course assuming that he’s unable to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol during this game.

