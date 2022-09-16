Here’s what Chiefs rookie CB Jaylen Watson said about his pick-six vs. Chargers

As Jaylen Watson stood at the podium on Thursday night following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, his phone was buzzing uncontrollably. That’s because he’d made the game-changing play that helped shift the tides in the favor of his team.

Watson’s 99-yard interception returned for a touchdown was a lovechild of film study and teamwork. He revealed to reporters that he knew exactly what was coming at that moment.

“We knew they like to switch routes in a hi-lo,” Watson said following the game. “So, me and Justin (Reid), we worked together. The ball just ended up in my chest and I took it home. It was a surreal feeling. I’m just so grateful and blessed to be in this position. I didn’t even know what to do when I got into the endzone. That’s why everyone just saw me standing there. But it’s a moment that I’ll never forget.”

Being on the field at that moment was improbable for Watson to begin with. The seventh-round rookie cornerback was filling in for first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Watson didn’t learn he was going to be the starter until Monday morning.

“Every time I step on the field, I’m just super thankful, super blessed to even be in this position,” Watson said. “That the Chiefs took a shot on me — I’m super appreciative of that. So, I try to take advantage of every opportunity I’m given.”

Watson, as he says, wasn’t given much. Just a few years ago, he was working at Wendy’s while he tried to get his academics in order to have a shot to play college football. A few years later, he’s the brightest star during a prime-time game for the most successful NFL team in the league.

He’s thankful, but he’s also not surprised by his performance.

“Yeah, I’m just a very resilient person,” Watson said. “I’ve always been working for what I have. I was never given anything. I think that gave me an edge on the football field as well. So, I just try to carry that edge. Show some hunger, show some anger on the football field and let it rattle the opponents.”

The edge isn’t the only thing he carries either. Watson is very confident in his abilities, so much so that he figured he was going to come away with an interception in his first career start.

“I woke up knowing that I was going to get a pick,” Watson said. “Honestly. I just knew, being a seventh-rounder and having my first start, (that) I was going to get tested a lot and early. I just felt I was going to get one today, and that’s what happened.”

Justin Herbert and the Chargers did test him, but he got the last laugh this time around. He expects that he’ll have some more battles with Los Angeles ahead of him in the future.

“It was great competition,” Watson said. “I look forward to playing them again.”

