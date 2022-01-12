Chiefs rookie C Creed Humphrey named to PFF’s All-Pro Team

An exceptional rookie season has culminated in Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie center Creed Humphrey being named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro squad. The honor comes after a rookie season where Humphrey graded out as one of the best at his position, proving himself to be one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

Through the regular season, Humphrey was penalized just four times for holding, with three of those penalties being declined or offset by defensive infractions. His tenacious blocking was enough to have him graded as the top center in the entire league, especially in the run game where he ended the year with the highest grade of anyone at his position.

Among other players named to the prestigious list were Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, and the San Francisco 49ers’ left tackle Trent Williams. Humphrey’s selection to the All-Pro team was the only Chiefs’ only entry on the offensive side of the ball, and defensive tackle Chris Jones managed to sneak into the second team on defense. Humphrey, however, was the only offensive rookie to make First-Team All-Pro honors for PFF this season.

When Brett Veach made the call to draft the rookie out of Oklahoma last April, nobody could’ve expected the selection would bear fruit this early in his career. Though Humphrey was an accomplished lineman in college, he ended up being the third center selected in the 2021 draft after the Philadelphia Eagles took London Dickerson with the 37th pick and the Green Bay Packers chose Josh Meyers one pick before the Chiefs.

The All-Pro honors will mean little if Kansas City doesn’t make a run deep in the playoffs, but Humphrey’s addition to the list of top NFL talent leaves no question whether he is a legitimate talent at the pro level. To make such a list as a rookie is a truly impressive feat, and if PFF is to live up to its reputation as a premier analytics tool, it could mean that Humphrey will be a force on the interior of the Chiefs’ offensive line for years to come.

