Chiefs rookie C Creed Humphrey now leads his position in Pro Bowl fan voting

Pro Bowl fan voting has officially come and gone.

All the votes have been tallied up and the announcement for AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters are coming later this week. After being in the top-5 for several weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs surged to lead all 32 NFL teams in the number of Pro Bowl fan votes received. That late surge also helped a fan-favorite rookie become the leader in Pro Bowl fan votes at his position.

With 128,608 votes, Chiefs C Creed Humphrey is now the AFC’s leader at the center position. He passed Patriots C David Andrews, who previously led the position in votes with over 77K. Humphrey is now also the total leader in votes by a center, topping Travis Kelce’s brother Jason, who received an NFC-leading 98,380 votes.

It’s an impressive feat for a rookie to make the Pro Bowl in his first season and there’s perhaps no player more deserving than Humphrey. He’s been phenomenal as a rookie for Kansas City, and he remains PFF’s highest-graded center this season.

Humphrey isn’t the only Chiefs player leading his position group. Travis Kelce is the No. 3 vote-getter behind Colts RB Jonathon Taylor and 49ers DE Nick Bosa with 262,540 votes. He previously held the No. 2 position heading into the final week of voting. Tyrann Mathieu is also atop his position group for the AFC with nearly 171,000 votes. It’ll be the seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection for Kelce and the third consecutive selection for Mathieu.

After leading his position group for a few weeks, Orlando Brown Jr. fell behind Chargers rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater in Pro Bowl voting. There’s still a chance that he makes the Pro Bowl, though. A total of 88 players will be selected with the complete roster announcement coming on Wednesday, Dec. 22, on NFL Network at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 PM ET and you’ll be able to watch the game live on ESPN. Tickets to attend the Pro Bowl are now available online at ProBowl.com.

