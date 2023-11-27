Chiefs roll over Raiders 31-17 as Patrick Mahomes throws for 298

The Chiefs started slowly but finished fast.

Kansas City blew out the Raiders 31-17 after falling behind 14-0.

The Chiefs moved to 8-3 and currently are the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Raiders fell to 5-7.

Andy Reid became the all-time winningest coach in team history with his 125th regular-season win in Kansas City. He won 130 regular-season games with the Eagles.

The Chiefs, who lost to the Eagles on Monday night, are 17-3 with Patrick Mahomes after a loss.

Mahomes completed 27 of 34 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Kelce caught six passes for 91 yards, and rookie Rashee Rice had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Isiah Pacheco had two 1-yard touchdown runs and had 15 carries for 55 yards and five catches for 34 yards.

The Chiefs had 360 yards after picking up only 11 in the first quarter.

Aidan O'Connell was 23-of-33 for 248 yards with a touchdown; Josh Jacobs had 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown; and Jakobi Meyers caught six passes for 79 yards.