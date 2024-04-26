Chiefs’ rivalry with Bills adds another chapter. What’s next for KC in NFL Draft?

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, always looking to make a deal in the NFL Draft, placed a call to his old friends on Thursday night and found a willing partner.

The Buffalo Bills.

The same Bills the Chiefs have defeated three times in the postseason the last four years, and the same Bills with whom the Chiefs traded to move up in 2017 to select Patrick Mahomes.

This time, the Chiefs used their new pick to selected Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, a speedster who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history this year: 4.21 seconds.

Worthy went 28th overall after the Chiefs moved up from their No. 32 position. They also traded to Buffalo a third-round pick for a fourth-rounder and switched positions in the seventh round.

What did the Bills do with their own new first-round position? They traded it to the Carolina Panthers, meaning no selection on Thursday for Buffalo.

The Bills hold the first pick of the of the second round on Friday.

“If we don’t trade with them (the Chiefs), someone else can,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters in Buffalo. “It’s really what’s the best deal for the Bills.”

The trades with the Chiefs and Panthers allowed Buffalo to improve its position for other draft picks. The Bills entered the draft without a third-round selection, for instance. Now they have one. They also have two picks in the second round, four picks in the fifth round and 10 overall.

“Obviously they’ve done a great job,” Veach said Thursday night. “They’re a really good organization. I’m sure it makes sense to them. We’re on our own agenda. We saw value there.”

The deal cost the Chiefs 38 spots on the draft board, moving down from the third round to the fourth. But they didn’t lose a pick. Kansas City now has a second-round selection (No. 64 overall), two in the fourth round (No. 131 and 133), two in the fifth (159 and 173) and one in the seventh (248).

“It was important for us to keep our picks,” Veach said.

Wide receiver was seen as a Chiefs priority entering the draft, along with offensive tackle. Had the board fallen differently, tackle may have been the pick.

But the O-line candidates the Chiefs liked were gone in a first-round rush that saw an NFL record 23 offensive players selected, including nine offensive linemen.

“We were holding out a little hope that if one of those guys got in our window ... but the guys we were interested in, they went, and we didn’t have an opportunity there,” Veach said.

The Chiefs could land a tackle in the second round and look for a cornerback, an edge rusher and other positions of need in later rounds.

“We’ll let the board play out,” Veach said. “There are other positions we need to get better at.”