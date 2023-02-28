Chiefs RG Trey Smith set to receive warm homecoming after Super Bowl LVII win

Weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVI win, their players are celebrating their monumental achievement. Standout offensive lineman Trey Smith took to Twitter to announce “Trey Day” in his hometown of Jackson, Tennessee, where his part in the Chiefs’ big win will be commemorated on Friday, March 3rd.

I’m honored and excited to celebrate with the great people of Jackson, TN! https://t.co/ibslcCTTyv — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 27, 2023

One of several Super Bowl champions to hail from the town of nearly 70,000 in western Tennessee, Smith joins the likes of Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones, Trey Teague, and Jabari Greer, as the latest in a long line of top-tier football players to come from the Madison County seat.

The official “Trey Day” events will take place at 4:00 p.m. local time at city hall in Jackson, where Smith will be formally honored for his accomplishments with the Chiefs this season. The affair is set to be live-streamed on Facebook for fans near and far who will not be able to attend in person. It will feature the town’s mayor, Scott Conger, along with head football coach, Nick Stamper, from Smith’s alma mater at The University School of Jackson.

Clearly, Smith is seen as something of a legend among legends in his humble hometown. This well-deserved honor was earned through grit and determination that has come to define his NFL career so far in Kansas City.

