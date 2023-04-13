Chiefs RG Trey Smith reflected on journey to Super Bowl LVII victory with Kahlil McKenzie

The young players added in the draft over the last few seasons have been vital to the Kansas City Chiefs’ success. The vision of both general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid has aligned promising talent with proven veterans, leading to Super Bowl success.

Chiefs RG Trey Smith has become a steady force in protecting Patrick Mahomes and clearing paths for big plays in the run game. The University of Tennessee standout was recently a guest on the “For the Record” podcast with host, Tennessee Volunteer, and former Chiefs draft pick Kahlil McKenzie to discuss the Chiefs’ mindset heading into the 2022 NFL season.

“Going to the Chiefs this past year, being able to play in that organization and being able to sort of see that championship culture,” said Smith. “So when I first got there, obviously the first year, we didn’t win it. This past year we did. But you know, listen to EB (Eric Bieniemy), like, I remember, one of the first days we get there, he talks about the championship standard and our ultimate goals: Win the AFC, get home field advantage, go win the Super Bowl.”

Smith has started 33-of-33 possible games he’s been eligible for with the Chiefs in his two seasons in the NFL. He’s immediately impacted and improved the offensive line alongside Pro Bowl veterans.

“Hearing those things, talking about it, and then bringing it to fruition where it’s like, ‘OK, no matter what happens, we have the same goal, same focus in mind that we’re trying to get to,” said Smith. “It was so cool seeing all that like come together, being able to win the Super Bowl. It’s like, dude, in all my years of sports, I’ve never won a championship. And I would always tell my friends, I’m like, ‘Yeah, man, I’ve been playing all this time. I haven’t won anything. Not middle school, like I hadn’t won a thing. So like to get a Super Bowl, man. It was like it all came together, and being able to see my family, my pops, my sister, my girl, you know? It was awesome.”

Story continues

Smith was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2021 and has progressed well throughout his tenure in Kansas City. Rest assured that he’s not satisfied with a single championship. The mindset to win every season being instilled into the roster from Day 1 is a clear message to anyone joining the team this offseason that Super Bowl titles are the only goal.

More News!

Breaking down Chiefs picks in Draft Wire's latest mock draft Chiefs hosted Oregon EDGE DJ Johnson on pre-draft visit Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes honored as 'Titan' on Times 100 list for 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire