Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman wins AFC special teams honors

The Chiefs keep finding guys able to make explosive plays.

Rookie Mecole Hardman was named AFC special teams player of the week, for his first kick return touchdown.

Hardman went 104 yards for a score against the Chargers last week.

For the season, the second-round pick from Georgia averaged 26.1 yards per kick return to earn Pro Bowl honors as well. As he develops on offense, he caught 26 passes for 538 yards (20.7 per catch) with six touchdowns.