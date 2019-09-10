Chiefs return WR Thomas to active roster, cut WR Pringle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Chiefs have returned De'Anthony Thomas to the active roster and waived fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle with the hope that they can sign him to the practice squad should he clear waivers.

The moves were announced Tuesday, a day off for the team.

Thomas, who re-signed with the Chiefs in mid-August, was suspended the first week of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Thomas had been arrested in January for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in January. The case was closed last month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 26-year-old Thomas also is returning from a fractured leg that he sustained in the fifth game of last season. He has appeared in 55 games with Kansas City over the past five seasons.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL