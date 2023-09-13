Chiefs restructure massive contract after Chris Jones’ return

The Kansas City Chiefs got creative with the numbers on Tuesday by restructuring veteran guard Joe Thuney’s contract to create $8.7 million in cap space. The move comes just a day after All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones ended his months-long holdout from team activities.

The Chiefs needed to create some cap space with the return of DL Chris Jones to the roster. In order to do so, they restructured the contract of G Joe Thuney, creating $8.7M in 2023 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2023

Kansas City had to get back under the NFL’s mandatory salary cap after agreeing to new terms with Jones, so this move isn’t out of the ordinary. Functionally, Thuney will now be un-cuttable for the Chiefs, who clearly had no intention of parting ways with the talented guard.

Now that Jones is back in the mix defensively, Kansas City should have a better chance to maximize their abilities against opposing offenses and test their mettle against the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Though Jones’ official status for the game is unknown, Chiefs fans can rest easy knowing that Kansas City’s star pass rusher is set to return to action soon.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire