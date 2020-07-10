Source: Chiefs agree to re-sign QB Matt Moore on 1-year contract days after Patrick Mahomes megadeal

Matt Moore (left) will return to back up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City this season. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Matt Moore, a source tells Yahoo Sports.

Moore, who turns 36 in August, started two games for the Chiefs in 2019, when starter Patrick Mahomes missed those games with a knee injury. The Chiefs went 1-1 in those starts, with Moore completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 659 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Moore was signed to be the backup last August, after veteran Chad Henne — who was slated to be the backup — broke his ankle during the preseason. The Chiefs re-signed Henne this offseason, while also adding a pair of young, developmental quarterbacks in Jordan Ta’amu and Shea Patterson.

But depth at every position, particularly quarterback, figures to be very important in 2020 due to all the COVID-19 testing teams are expected to administer in hopes of proceeding with a season.

More from Yahoo Sports: