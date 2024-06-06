Chiefs are reportedly re-signing WR Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII hero is expected to be back in the fold for the 2024 season. Mecole Hardman is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year contract, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

The veteran receiver had 14 catches for 118 yards in six regular season games with the Chiefs. He had five receptions for 62 yards in four postseason games, including three catches for 57 yards and the walk-off game-winning touchdown grab in the Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Veteran WR Mecole Hardman is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source,” said Pelissero in a post early Thursday morning on his X account. “A hero in Super Bowl LVIII after a brief stint with the (New York) Jets, Hardman is back in Kansas City.”

Veteran WR Mecole Hardman is re-signing with the #Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source. A hero in Super Bowl LVIII after a brief stint with the #Jets, Hardman is back in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/xiA5p0svq8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 6, 2024

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke to Hardman days after his Super Bowl LVIII-winning catch, and he explained how Kansas City embraced him after acquiring him mid-season.

“Guys welcomed me with open arms,” Hardman explained. “I came back to a system that I was very familiar with, you know, that knew the plays already. So, it didn’t take me long to get plugged back into the system. I didn’t come with no expectations of trying to be the guy or whatever; I just wanted to play a role and help when I could.”

Hardman will be a knowledgeable option in the Chiefs’ offense, which has a question mark surrounding the status of last year’s breakout rookie receiver, Rashee Rice. A fan favorite in Kansas City is a logical choice to bring back the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire