Chiefs reportedly sign former longtime Ravens DL to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens have gotten good defensive line play out of their unit in 2022. Players such as Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and more have stepped up to the plate, while others have contributed as well.

Despite the current players on the Baltimore defensive line playing well, one of their former longtime defensive lineman has caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs in Brandon Williams. The veteran signed with the Kansas City practice squad with the idea of going to their active roster, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Longtime former Ravens’ DT Brandon Williams, who had been waiting for the right opportunity like Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, is signing with the Chiefs practice squad with the idea of going to the active roster, per sources. Williams reunites with Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2022

