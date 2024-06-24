Chiefs are reportedly releasing DL Isaiah Buggs following multiple offseason arrests

The brief Kansas City Chiefs tenure for Isaiah Buggs appears to have ended without suiting up for the team in a game. The 27-year-old defensive lineman is expected to be released, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“The Chiefs have informed DL Isaiah Buggs they’re releasing him, per source,” Pelissero posted to his X account early Monday morning. The reported release follows two arrests of the former Alabama standout over the past few weeks in his hometown. Tuscaloosa Patch reported that Buggs was recently charged with burglary on June 16th after dealing with an arrest for animal cruelty last month.

The former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the last two with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Chiefs as a practice squad player in January. He never played a down for Kansas City but signed a futures contract in February, hoping to make the team in training camp.

The Chiefs’ offseason is quickly ending, with training camp only weeks away as they will try to eliminate any more distractions on their journey to a potential three-peat.

