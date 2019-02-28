Chiefs reportedly open to trading veteran pass rusher Justin Houston

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston may be one of the most sought-after trade targets this offseason. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Kansas City Chiefs have a big offseason ahead of them with pass rusher Dee Ford and center Mitch Morse hitting free agency. But because they only have about $27 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, the Chiefs will need some expert maneuvering to get the band back together.

Due to that limited flexibility, the Chiefs are open to trading eight-year veteran Justin Houston, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Houston, 30, has the largest cap hit on the team at $21.1 million, which takes up 11.12 percent of the Chiefs’ salary cap. He also has the third-largest cap hit among all defensive players.

Sources: The #Chiefs have had trade talks centered around star pass-rusher Justin Houston. With Houston’s cap number and the potential to franchise tag Dee Ford, Houston appears to be a rare top pass-rusher available. Teams have been calling with real interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2019





Although Houston hasn’t made a Pro Bowl since he was honored for a fourth straight season in 2015, he’s still been a productive player when healthy. He has recorded at least nine sacks each of the last two seasons but has also missed 21 games since he led the league with 22.5 sacks in 2014.

Story continues

In his stead, Ford has picked up the slack with two seasons of double digit sacks in the last three years. Ford’s 13 sacks last season earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl, which was perfect timing before he potentially hits the open market. However, the Chiefs are expected to use their franchise tag on him, which would guarantee a $14.9 million salary — or potentially more on a long-term deal.

The Chiefs’ pass rush was the only redeeming part of an otherwise porous defense, so the Chiefs will certainly need to address other areas on that side of the ball. The team was 31st in total defense (405.5 yards per game) and 24th in scoring defense (26.3 points per game) but tied for the league lead with 52 sacks.

Chiefs could have plenty of trade chips in the draft

Despite his age and salary, Houston should fetch a pretty penny because few elite pass rushers are available and nearly every team can use edge rushers.

The free agent market does have several big names such as the Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence, Houston Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney and Ford, although all three could be slapped with a franchise tag. Other teams may have to turn to the trade market to address their needs, which could help the Chiefs recoup extra draft picks.

It’s worth noting that Kansas City already has a solid stockpile of picks despite selecting at the end of each round. They own the Los Angeles Rams’ second-round pick after last year’s Marcus Peters trade, so with three (or more) picks in the first two rounds, they will have the firepower to move up or add plenty of depth to shore up their defense.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Sohi: Raptors, Celtics are similar teams heading in different directions

• What does Nolan Arenado’s extension mean for Bryce Harper?

• Shaq to LeBron’s trade-target teammates: ‘I never cried about it’

• Cops seize Dak Prescott’s dog after it bites neighbor

