Chiefs are repeat champions with 25-22 OT win over 49ers in Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are world champions again. In Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Mahomes threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds remaining in the overtime period, completing a 13-play, 75-yard drive in 7:19 after the 49ers took a 22-19 lead in overtime with a 27-yard field goal.

Mahomes, who threw two touchdown passes in the second half, was named the Super Bowl MVP. He completed 34-of-46 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed nine times for 66 yards.

The 49ers had a 10-0 first-half lead and took a 19-16 lead with 1:53 remaining in regulation with Jake Moody’s 53-yard field goal, but the Chiefs tied with Harrison Butker’s 29-yard field goal with three seconds left to send the game to overtime.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 23-of-38 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. Running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 80 yards on 22 carries and caught eight passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Jauan Jennings threw a touchdown pass and had a receiving touchdown on four catches for 42 yards.

The Chiefs became the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots won two in a row in 2003-2004. They have won three titles in the last five years in four Super Bowl appearances.

With the Chiefs crowned Super Bowl champs, the NFL offseason officially begins.

