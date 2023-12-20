Chiefs remember Hall of Fame offensive lineman Ed Budde

The Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football League lost a legend as news broke on Tuesday that former long-time offensive lineman Ed Budde passed away at 83 years old.

Budde played all 14 professional seasons with the Chiefs, was named to the AFL’s All-Time Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played in the AFL All-Star Game nine times, and was a key member to the Chiefs first Super Bowl title. He was one of the pioneers at his position and a beloved member of the Kansas City community long after his playing career ended. Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt shared his thoughts on the passing of Budde on Tuesday.

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde,” Hunt said in a statement on the team website. “Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City. He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler, and a Super Bowl Champion.

“After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors. He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne, and John. My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family.”

The late Chiefs legend was the first to help welcome current wide receiver Rashee Rice to the team as he and his son Brad announced him in this year’s NFL Draft held in Kansas City. Budde and his son Brad are still the only father-son to be drafted to the same franchise at the same position in the first round. Ed was selected in the first round of the 1963 AFL Draft, while Brad was picked in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft as an offensive guard.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire