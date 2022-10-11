Chiefs released DT Cortez Broughton from practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs made one practice squad transaction on Tuesday.

According to the league’s daily personnel notice, the Chiefs have terminated practice squad DT Cortez Broughton’s contract. Broughton was only re-signed to the practice squad recently after spending some time this past offseason with Kansas City.

He missed training camp due to a failed physical designation, but they’ve had him on the practice squad for two weeks now. Broughton spent the entire 2021 NFL season on the team’s practice squad and played three defensive snaps in Week 15 against the Chargers last year.

This is a peculiar move for Kansas City being that DT Tershawn Wharton has been lost for the remainder of the season. He tore the ACL in his left knee during the Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team does have both Danny Shelton and Taylor Stallworth on the practice squad, who could be elevated or signed to the active roster.

The team didn’t make any corresponding moves on Tuesday, but they could be gearing up for a flurry of roster moves, including some on the 53-man roster. Lucas Niang is eligible to return from the Reserve/PUP list and rookie CB Trent McDuffie is now eligible to return from injured reserve. After Week 6, LB Willie Gay Jr. will be eligible to return from suspension too.

