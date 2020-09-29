Chiefs release WR Kalija Lipscomb from practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a minor transaction on Tuesday.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs have terminated the contract of undrafted rookie WR Kalija Lipscomb, who was on the 16-man practice squad for Kansas City.

In 2019, Lipscomb caught 43 passes for 533 yards and three touchdowns for the Vanderbilt Commodores. He went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft but landed with the Chiefs on a contract with a big signing bonus. He didn’t make much noise throughout training camp and was cut from the 80-man offseason roster, but he did make the initial 16-man practice squad for the team.

The receiver position group is one that’s a bit overloaded on the practice squad for Kansas City. You have players like Gehrig Dieter, Jody Fortson and Maurice Ffrench there too. There’s now one free roster spot on the practice squad for the team to add a new player.

Could this move perhaps clear the way for another position or will the Chiefs bring in another receiver? Most recently the Chiefs had former Cardinals and Colts WR Chad Williams in for a tryout on Saturday.

In other transaction news, the Chiefs did not protect any members for their 16-man practice squad this week. That’s a good indicator that everyone came out of “Monday Night Football” healthy.