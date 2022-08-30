Chiefs to release WR Josh Gordon

The #Chiefs are releasing WR Josh Gordon, per source. Gordon has shown great character on the field and in the community since he got to Kansas City and the team is open to him returning. But it’s a numbers game right now and he’s the odd man out. pic.twitter.com/voVS4Hpubo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to trim their 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero the Chiefs have released veteran WR Josh Gordon. The former 2012 supplemental draft pick by the Cleveland Browns never truly caught on or got comfortable with the offense in Kansas City after joining the team a few games into the season. By the end of the year, he was a healthy scratch twice and eventually was released and signed to the practice squad.

This offseason proved to be more of the same from Gordon, who struggled with on-field consistency in the midst of strong competition at the Chiefs’ WR position on the roster. He’s been a strong presence in the locker room and the community as Pelissero reports, but the football of it all makes him an odd man out during roster cuts.

