Chiefs to release WR Daurice Fountain from practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing one of their practice to pursue other opportunities according to a new report.

Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick revealed on Monday that the Chiefs will release WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad. A former fifth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Fountain first caught on with Kansas City in 2021. After a strong training camp and preseason, Fountain made the initial 53-man roster in 2021, but he would be released in October.

He spent the majority of his time on the practice squad with the Chiefs, but he was called up twice during last season’s playoff run to play on special teams. The 2022 NFL season saw Fountain released during 53-man roster cuts and signed to the practice squad.

Chiefs have granted WR Daurice Fountain his release from the practice squad, per source. He has interest from several teams looking for veteran help at receiver at midseason. Has been a great locker room presence in KC. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) October 24, 2022

According to Derrick, Fountain has received interest from several teams who are seeking receiver help at the midseason mark. With the Chiefs adding another receiver to the practice squad just last week alongside veterans Chris Conley, Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell, it’s no surprise that Fountain wanted out of Kansas City. He’s always been a team player during his time in Kansas City, routinely seen rooting for his teammates on Twitter on game day. There is no doubt that his presence in the locker room will be missed.

