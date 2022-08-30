Chiefs to release WR Daurice Fountain

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a surprising move in their cuts to get to 53 players.

According to KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope, the Chiefs have released WR Daurice Fountain from the 53-man roster. Fountain spent the 2021 NFL season on the practice squad in Kansas City and was a call-up to the 53-man roster twice in the playoffs due to his special teams ability.

Fountain was the team’s receiver with the second-most yards this preseason behind Justin Watson. He looked to be in a groove offensively and still had a role on special teams. It’s possible the Chiefs could seek to bring him back on the practice squad if he doesn’t catch on with another team.

Chiefs released WR Daurice Fountain, according to a source. This is a surprise move, figured Fountain was in because he knew scheme and can contribute on special teams. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 30, 2022

Many expected Kansas City to go with six receivers this season, but this move suggests that just five (Smith-Schuster, Hardman, Valdes-Scantling, Moore and Watson) could be on the 53-man roster.

List

Tracking Chiefs' 53-man roster cuts

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire