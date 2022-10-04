Chiefs release WR Corey Coleman from practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make changes to their practice squad.

A day after learning of WR/RB Jerrion Ealy’s suspension and re-signing WR Marcus Kemp, the Chiefs have released veteran WR Corey Coleman from the practice squad per the NFL’s daily personnel notice.

Coleman had signed to the team’s practice squad after Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. A former first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL draft, Coleman spent time on the Chiefs’ offseason roster trying to jump-start his career.

The veteran receiver hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2018 season. In 2019, Coleman suffered an ACL injury that took him out for the year. In 2020, he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad with the Giants. In 2021, he was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

What will the Chiefs look to do with Coleman’s spot on the practice squad? They’ll be at no shortage of options when it comes to veteran wide receivers if they decide to go that route. The Houston Texans cut former Chiefs draft pick Chris Conley. The Arizona Cardinals cut their former second-round pick Andy Isabella. The New England Patriots cut former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell.

It’s possible that this move was done preemptively with more roster moves related to the 53-man roster on the horizon.

