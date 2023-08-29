Chiefs release veterans Danny Shelton, Deon Bush

The Kansas City Chiefs released a pair of veteran defenders on Tuesday as they cut their roster to 53 players.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs parted ways with defensive tackle Danny Shelton and safety Deon Bush.

Shelton was a member of the Chiefs practice squad last season with years of experience, including a Super Bowl run with the New England Patriots in 2019. He has worked hard throughout training camp and the preseason to get in great shape and served as a mentor to the younger defensive linemen. He recorded a sack in the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints a few weeks ago.

Bush was also a member of the Chief’s Super Bowl-winning roster last season as he joined the team in 2022 after starting his career with the Chicago Bears. Bush had 11 tackles in 16 games as a reserve for the Chiefs last year. The 30-year-old former Miami Hurricane brought an extra veteran presence to the secondary unit.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire