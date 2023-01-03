Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, with no recent roster moves or injuries for the team. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest depth chart (dated Jan. 2) and see what we can learn about the Chiefs:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

QB

Patrick Mahomes

Chad Henne

Shane Buechele

RB

Isiah Pacheco

Jerick McKinnon

Ronald Jones

FB

Michael Burton

TE

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Blake Bell

WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Skyy Moore

WR

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Kadarius Toney

Justin Watson

LT

Orlando Brown Jr.

Geron Christian

Prince Tega-Wanogho

LG

Joe Thuney

Nick Allegretti

C

Creed Humphrey

Nick Allegretti

RG

Trey Smith

Nick Allegretti

RT

Andrew Wylie

Darian Kinnard

Lucas Niang

Observations:

  • Mecole Hardman has not been activated to the 53-man roster yet. The team has until Wednesday, Jan. 4 to make a decision on Hardman’s activation.

  • When Joe Thuney suffered his ankle injury, he was eventually replaced by Nick Allegretti as the depth chart suggests.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

LDE

Mike Danna

George Karlaftis

Malik Herring

LDT

Derrick Nnadi

Khalen Saunders

RDT

Chris Jones

Brandon Williams

RDE

Frank Clark

Carlos Dunlap

Joshua Kaindoh

MLB

Nick Bolton

Darius Harris

WLB

Willie Gay Jr.

Jack Cochrane

SLB

Leo Chenal

Jack Cochrane

LCB

L’Jarius Sneed

Joshua Williams

Chris Lammons

RCB

Trent McDuffie

Jaylen Watson

Nazeeh Johnson

FS

Juan Thornhill

Deon Bush

SS

Justin Reid

Bryan Cook

Observations:

Special teams

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

P

Tommy Townsend

K

Harrison Butker

LS

James Winchester

H

Tommy Townsend

PR

Kadarius Toney

Justin Watson

Skyy Moore

KR

Isiah Pacheco

Skyy Moore

Observations:

  • The depth chart remains status quo this week, but this could soon change given Mecole Hardman’s eventual activation to the 53-man roster. He could be listed on both the punt and kick return depth chart.

