Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, with no recent roster moves or injuries for the team. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest depth chart (dated Jan. 2) and see what we can learn about the Chiefs:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne Shane Buechele RB Isiah Pacheco Jerick McKinnon Ronald Jones FB Michael Burton TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Blake Bell WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Skyy Moore WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney Justin Watson LT Orlando Brown Jr. Geron Christian Prince Tega-Wanogho LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti C Creed Humphrey Nick Allegretti RG Trey Smith Nick Allegretti RT Andrew Wylie Darian Kinnard Lucas Niang

Observations:

Mecole Hardman has not been activated to the 53-man roster yet. The team has until Wednesday, Jan. 4 to make a decision on Hardman’s activation.

When Joe Thuney suffered his ankle injury, he was eventually replaced by Nick Allegretti as the depth chart suggests.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth LDE Mike Danna George Karlaftis Malik Herring LDT Derrick Nnadi Khalen Saunders RDT Chris Jones Brandon Williams RDE Frank Clark Carlos Dunlap Joshua Kaindoh MLB Nick Bolton Darius Harris WLB Willie Gay Jr. Jack Cochrane SLB Leo Chenal Jack Cochrane LCB L’Jarius Sneed Joshua Williams Chris Lammons RCB Trent McDuffie Jaylen Watson Nazeeh Johnson FS Juan Thornhill Deon Bush SS Justin Reid Bryan Cook

Observations:

Jaylen Watson continued to see his snaps increase, while Joshua Williams saw his snaps decrease in Week 17.

Special teams

Pos. First Second Third Fourth P Tommy Townsend K Harrison Butker LS James Winchester H Tommy Townsend PR Kadarius Toney Justin Watson Skyy Moore KR Isiah Pacheco Skyy Moore

Observations:

The depth chart remains status quo this week, but this could soon change given Mecole Hardman’s eventual activation to the 53-man roster. He could be listed on both the punt and kick return depth chart.

