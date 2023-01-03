Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, with no recent roster moves or injuries for the team. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest depth chart (dated Jan. 2) and see what we can learn about the Chiefs:
Offense
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Chad Henne
Shane Buechele
RB
Isiah Pacheco
Jerick McKinnon
Ronald Jones
FB
Michael Burton
TE
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Blake Bell
WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Skyy Moore
WR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kadarius Toney
Justin Watson
LT
Orlando Brown Jr.
Geron Christian
Prince Tega-Wanogho
LG
Joe Thuney
Nick Allegretti
C
Creed Humphrey
Nick Allegretti
RG
Trey Smith
Nick Allegretti
RT
Andrew Wylie
Darian Kinnard
Lucas Niang
Observations:
Mecole Hardman has not been activated to the 53-man roster yet. The team has until Wednesday, Jan. 4 to make a decision on Hardman’s activation.
When Joe Thuney suffered his ankle injury, he was eventually replaced by Nick Allegretti as the depth chart suggests.
Defense
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
LDE
Mike Danna
George Karlaftis
Malik Herring
LDT
Derrick Nnadi
Khalen Saunders
RDT
Chris Jones
Brandon Williams
RDE
Frank Clark
Carlos Dunlap
Joshua Kaindoh
MLB
Nick Bolton
Darius Harris
WLB
Willie Gay Jr.
Jack Cochrane
SLB
Leo Chenal
Jack Cochrane
LCB
L’Jarius Sneed
Joshua Williams
Chris Lammons
RCB
Trent McDuffie
Jaylen Watson
Nazeeh Johnson
FS
Juan Thornhill
Deon Bush
SS
Justin Reid
Bryan Cook
Observations:
Jaylen Watson continued to see his snaps increase, while Joshua Williams saw his snaps decrease in Week 17.
Special teams
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
P
Tommy Townsend
K
Harrison Butker
LS
James Winchester
H
Tommy Townsend
PR
Kadarius Toney
Justin Watson
Skyy Moore
KR
Isiah Pacheco
Skyy Moore
Observations:
The depth chart remains status quo this week, but this could soon change given Mecole Hardman’s eventual activation to the 53-man roster. He could be listed on both the punt and kick return depth chart.