Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest depth chart (dated Feb. 4) and see what we can learn about the Chiefs:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne Shane Buechele RB Isiah Pacheco Jerick McKinnon Ronald Jones FB Michael Burton TE Travis Kelce Noah Gray Blake Bell Jody Fortson WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Skyy Moore Mecole Hardman WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney Justin Watson LT Orlando Brown Jr. Prince Tega-Wanogho LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti C Creed Humphrey Nick Allegretti RG Trey Smith Nick Allegretti RT Andrew Wylie Darian Kinnard Lucas Niang

Observations:

Jody Fortson is back on the depth chart after being activated from injured reserve ahead of the AFC Championship Game. He’s the fourth tight end on the depth chart, but he was made active over Blake Bell, who was a healthy scratch last Sunday.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has not yet been activated to the 53-man roster, but the team must make a decision on Tuesday. Look for them to potentially place WR Mecole Hardman (doubtful for Super Bowl with a pelvis injury) on injured reserve and activate Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth LDE Mike Danna George Karlaftis Malik Herring LDT Derrick Nnadi Khalen Saunders RDT Chris Jones Brandon Williams RDE Frank Clark Carlos Dunlap Joshua Kaindoh MLB Nick Bolton Darius Harris WLB Willie Gay Jr. Jack Cochrane SLB Leo Chenal Jack Cochrane LCB L’Jarius Sneed Joshua Williams RCB Trent McDuffie Jaylen Watson Nazeeh Johnson FS Juan Thornhill Deon Bush SS Justin Reid Bryan Cook

Observations:

No changes to the defensive depth chart for Super Bowl LVII.

It’s worth noting that Darius Harris received snaps in place of Willie Gay Jr. when he left the AFC title game with an injury.

It’s also worth noting that when L’Jarius Sneed left with injury, it was Joshua Williams who filled in for him as the depth chart would suggest.

Special teams

Pos. First Second Third Fourth P Tommy Townsend K Harrison Butker LS James Winchester H Tommy Townsend PR Kadarius Toney Justin Watson Skyy Moore KR Isiah Pacheco Skyy Moore

Observations:

No changes to the depth chart in terms of special teams. Dave Toub confirmed that even after Skyy Moore’s performance in the AFC title game, Kadarius Toney would remain the starting punt returner so long as he’s healthy. As for Justin Watson, it’s unclear if Moore will get opportunities ahead of him.

