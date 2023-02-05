Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest depth chart (dated Feb. 4) and see what we can learn about the Chiefs:

Offense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

QB

Patrick Mahomes

Chad Henne

Shane Buechele

RB

Isiah Pacheco

Jerick McKinnon

Ronald Jones

FB

Michael Burton

TE

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Blake Bell

Jody Fortson

WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Skyy Moore

Mecole Hardman

WR

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Kadarius Toney

Justin Watson

LT

Orlando Brown Jr.

Prince Tega-Wanogho

LG

Joe Thuney

Nick Allegretti

C

Creed Humphrey

Nick Allegretti

RG

Trey Smith

Nick Allegretti

RT

Andrew Wylie

Darian Kinnard

Lucas Niang

Observations:

  • Jody Fortson is back on the depth chart after being activated from injured reserve ahead of the AFC Championship Game. He’s the fourth tight end on the depth chart, but he was made active over Blake Bell, who was a healthy scratch last Sunday.

  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has not yet been activated to the 53-man roster, but the team must make a decision on Tuesday. Look for them to potentially place WR Mecole Hardman (doubtful for Super Bowl with a pelvis injury) on injured reserve and activate Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday.

Defense

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

LDE

Mike Danna

George Karlaftis

Malik Herring

LDT

Derrick Nnadi

Khalen Saunders

RDT

Chris Jones

Brandon Williams

RDE

Frank Clark

Carlos Dunlap

Joshua Kaindoh

MLB

Nick Bolton

Darius Harris

WLB

Willie Gay Jr.

Jack Cochrane

SLB

Leo Chenal

Jack Cochrane

LCB

L’Jarius Sneed

Joshua Williams

RCB

Trent McDuffie

Jaylen Watson

Nazeeh Johnson

FS

Juan Thornhill

Deon Bush

SS

Justin Reid

Bryan Cook

Observations:

  • No changes to the defensive depth chart for Super Bowl LVII.

  • It’s worth noting that Darius Harris received snaps in place of Willie Gay Jr. when he left the AFC title game with an injury.

  • It’s also worth noting that when L’Jarius Sneed left with injury, it was Joshua Williams who filled in for him as the depth chart would suggest.

Special teams

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

P

Tommy Townsend

K

Harrison Butker

LS

James Winchester

H

Tommy Townsend

PR

Kadarius Toney

Justin Watson

Skyy Moore

KR

Isiah Pacheco

Skyy Moore

Observations:

  • No changes to the depth chart in terms of special teams. Dave Toub confirmed that even after Skyy Moore’s performance in the AFC title game, Kadarius Toney would remain the starting punt returner so long as he’s healthy. As for Justin Watson, it’s unclear if Moore will get opportunities ahead of him.

