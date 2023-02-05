Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.
There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest depth chart (dated Feb. 4) and see what we can learn about the Chiefs:
Offense
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Chad Henne
Shane Buechele
RB
Isiah Pacheco
Jerick McKinnon
Ronald Jones
FB
Michael Burton
TE
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Blake Bell
Jody Fortson
WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Skyy Moore
Mecole Hardman
WR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Kadarius Toney
Justin Watson
LT
Orlando Brown Jr.
Prince Tega-Wanogho
LG
Joe Thuney
Nick Allegretti
C
Creed Humphrey
Nick Allegretti
RG
Trey Smith
Nick Allegretti
RT
Andrew Wylie
Darian Kinnard
Lucas Niang
Observations:
Jody Fortson is back on the depth chart after being activated from injured reserve ahead of the AFC Championship Game. He’s the fourth tight end on the depth chart, but he was made active over Blake Bell, who was a healthy scratch last Sunday.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has not yet been activated to the 53-man roster, but the team must make a decision on Tuesday. Look for them to potentially place WR Mecole Hardman (doubtful for Super Bowl with a pelvis injury) on injured reserve and activate Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday.
Defense
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
LDE
Mike Danna
George Karlaftis
Malik Herring
LDT
Derrick Nnadi
Khalen Saunders
RDT
Chris Jones
Brandon Williams
RDE
Frank Clark
Carlos Dunlap
Joshua Kaindoh
MLB
Nick Bolton
Darius Harris
WLB
Willie Gay Jr.
Jack Cochrane
SLB
Leo Chenal
Jack Cochrane
LCB
L’Jarius Sneed
Joshua Williams
RCB
Trent McDuffie
Jaylen Watson
Nazeeh Johnson
FS
Juan Thornhill
Deon Bush
SS
Justin Reid
Bryan Cook
Observations:
No changes to the defensive depth chart for Super Bowl LVII.
It’s worth noting that Darius Harris received snaps in place of Willie Gay Jr. when he left the AFC title game with an injury.
It’s also worth noting that when L’Jarius Sneed left with injury, it was Joshua Williams who filled in for him as the depth chart would suggest.
Special teams
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
P
Tommy Townsend
K
Harrison Butker
LS
James Winchester
H
Tommy Townsend
PR
Kadarius Toney
Justin Watson
Skyy Moore
KR
Isiah Pacheco
Skyy Moore
Observations:
No changes to the depth chart in terms of special teams. Dave Toub confirmed that even after Skyy Moore’s performance in the AFC title game, Kadarius Toney would remain the starting punt returner so long as he’s healthy. As for Justin Watson, it’s unclear if Moore will get opportunities ahead of him.